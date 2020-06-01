LA County Temporary Closes 11 COVID-19 Testing Sites Due to Unrest

Many Los Angeles County COVID-19 testing sites were closed or closing early Monday due to the state of emergency countywide, with officials saying more closures may be announced.

"Los Angeles County is in the midst of fighting an unprecedented pandemic while also facing a state of emergency that impacts public safety. Public health remains a key concern and testing remains a priority as we continue to battle the coronavirus,'' said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. "We need to ensure our testing sites are safe for both patients and staff.''

The following AltaMed sites are affected:

-- 1724 Pennsylvania Ave., Los Angeles;

-- 972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce;

-- 8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate;

-- Sunset Ave., West Covina;

-- 2040 Camfield Avenue, Los Angeles

-- 6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera.

Other sites affected include:

-- Long Beach City College - 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway;

-- City of Bell - 6480-6410 Atlantic Ave.

-- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - 8730 Alden Drive, Los Angeles will close at 1 p.m.

The following OptumServe sites will close at 3 p.m.:

-- Santa Monica Airport - 2800 Airport Ave.;

-- West Jordan High School - 171 W. Bort St., Long Beach.

Additional sites may close to adhere to local curfews.

All patients registered for appointments are being called or notified by email, according to county authorities.

Updated information on closures can be found at https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

The city of Los Angeles' only COVID-19 testing site scheduled to be open Monday and Tuesday is the Dodger Stadium testing site located at 1001 Scott Ave. in Elysian Park. People should enter through Gate B.

All appointments for both days were moved to the Dodger Stadium test site, which will accommodate all Los Angeles city appointments scheduled, regardless of the originally scheduled test site.