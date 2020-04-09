LA County

LA County to Connect First Responders With Childcare, Food Banks During Outbreak

The response team will connect the families of first responders to available childcare options throughout the county with services as they become available .

By City News Service

83269376
Getty Images

RADSTOCK, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 06: A young boy plays with toys at a playgroup for pre-school aged children in Chilcompton near Radstock on January 6, 2015 in Somerset, England. Along with the health and the economy, education and childcare are to be key issues in the forthcoming election. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Los Angeles County Early Childhood Education COVID-19 Response Team announced Thursday it will connect families of first responders with childcare services and early childhood education during the coronavirus outbreak.

The team is also working with partners, such as Baby2Baby and various food banks, to secure diapers and food for the families. To date, more than 300,000 diapers have been secured, the county stated.

The coronavirus has made everything more complicated, especially trips to the grocery store. Here are 10 easy ways to stay safe while getting groceries.

"I am committed to helping families who are struggling at this critical moment to find diapers and baby formula for their babies and toddlers," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis. "Families need to stay in their homes as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19."

The response team will connect the families of first responders to available childcare options throughout the county with services as they become available, according to the county.

corona kindness 2 hours ago

Community Kindness Cards Help Us Help Our Neighbors

Los Angeles 3 hours ago

Ice Cube ‘Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self’ Shirts to Help Hospitals

#SomethingGood 5 hours ago

5-Year-Old Alaska Girl Is Serious About Keeping People Safe

All facilities available must adhere to the social-distancing guidelines issued by the county on March 28.

First responders and medical personnel in need of early childhood and childcare services may call the toll-free number 888-922-4453 and or visit the county agency's website.

Donations to the response team for first responders and healthcare workers can be made at the California Community Foundation website.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA Countycoronavirus outbreakChild Care
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us