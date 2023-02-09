LA County to Offer Same-Day Valentine's Day Marriage Licenses and Ceremonies in Norwalk

Valentine's Day is less than a week away, and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office is gearing up for a busy day of lovers hoping to tie the knot on Feb. 14.

Same-day marriage licensing and civil wedding ceremonies will be offered only at the county clerk's Norwalk headquarters at 12400 Imperial Highway. The services will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To expedite the same-day processing, couples are urged to fill out a marriage license application online in advance here.

People hoping for a same-day ceremony should anticipate a crowd. According to the clerk's office, the county conducted 152 same-day ceremonies at the Norwalk office on Valentine's Day 2020, the last time they were offered.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a normal day at the Norwalk office would see about 30 ceremonies per day, according to the clerk's office.

Appointments will be required at all of the other Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk branch offices on Valentine's Day. A pre-purchased marriage license is required to make an appointment.

The county charges $35 for a civil wedding ceremony. A marriage license costs $91, but a confidential license costs just $85.