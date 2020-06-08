Los Angeles

LA County Urges Business Owners to File Claims Now for Damages

By City News Service

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Looters and vandals ransack Spokes N Stuff at Melrose Ave. and Ogden Dr. in the Melrose District on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. Several businesses on Melrose Avenue, a trendy row of design and clothing stores, were looted. Earlier in the day protestors demonstrated at the corner of Fairfax and 3rd Street in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. More than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management Monday urged business owners who sustained losses during recent protests and looting to register claims online.

"Disaster recovery is a multi-layered process, but all efforts always start with clearly capturing the extent of damages and losses suffered in our county," said OEM Director Kevin McGowan. "We've developed a short online survey tool that both gathers that information and helps us create a registry of business owners so that we can directly communicate with them as future disaster aid resources become available."

The online survey is available at bit.ly/SBApdpda and asks owners to identify the business and provide a short description of damages suffered and photos to document those damages.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

los angeles county 24 mins ago

LA County Libraries Start Sidewalk Pickup Service

LAX 41 mins ago

Sepulveda Boulevard Tunnel Near LAX To Partially Close At Night This Week

Business owners who do not have online access, have limited computer proficiency or speak languages other than English can call the county's Disaster Help Center at 833-238-4450 and speak with a multilingual business counselor on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about disaster recovery resources and support is available at lacountyhelpcenter.org/ for-business-owners.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angelesgeorge floyd protests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us