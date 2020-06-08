LA County Urges Business Owners to File Claims Now for Damages

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management Monday urged business owners who sustained losses during recent protests and looting to register claims online.

"Disaster recovery is a multi-layered process, but all efforts always start with clearly capturing the extent of damages and losses suffered in our county," said OEM Director Kevin McGowan. "We've developed a short online survey tool that both gathers that information and helps us create a registry of business owners so that we can directly communicate with them as future disaster aid resources become available."

The online survey is available at bit.ly/SBApdpda and asks owners to identify the business and provide a short description of damages suffered and photos to document those damages.

Business owners who do not have online access, have limited computer proficiency or speak languages other than English can call the county's Disaster Help Center at 833-238-4450 and speak with a multilingual business counselor on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about disaster recovery resources and support is available at lacountyhelpcenter.org/ for-business-owners.