LA County Warns Residents to Avoid Certain Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

The Los Angeles County Health Department is warning residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the waters at some beaches due to high bacterial levels.

Recent testing by health department authorities determined that bacterial levels exceeded health standards when last tested.

The affected beaches are the following:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Pico-Kenter storm drain in Santa Mónica

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

In addition, advisories have been lifted for the following beaches where recent sample results identified water quality levels within state standards:

Zuma Cree at Zuma Beach

Inland Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

To find out about beach conditions in Los Angeles County, you can call 1-800-525-5662, the 24-hour beach closure hotline.