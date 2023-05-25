LA County Warns Residents to Avoid Certain Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

The Los Angeles County Health Department is warning residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the waters at some beaches due to high bacterial levels.
Recent testing by health department authorities determined that bacterial levels exceeded health standards when last tested.
The affected beaches are the following:
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
- Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu
- Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
- Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach
- Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
- Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
- Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach
- Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Pico-Kenter storm drain in Santa Mónica
- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
In addition, advisories have been lifted for the following beaches where recent sample results identified water quality levels within state standards:
- Zuma Cree at Zuma Beach
- Inland Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
To find out about beach conditions in Los Angeles County, you can call 1-800-525-5662, the 24-hour beach closure hotline.