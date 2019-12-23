LA County’s Free Holiday Celebration Is Pure Joy

What to Know Tuesday, Dec. 24

Holiday Celebration is on from 3 to 6 p.m. at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Plaza Wonderland happens at Music Center Plaza from noon to 5 p.m.

Sometimes a holiday gift, the festively wrapped present that suddenly lands on your desk or doorstep, can be a bit of a surprise and a delight.

But also delightful? When you know that a particular gift will arrive, year after year after decade after decade, and that gift will deliver merry music, exciting dance performances, beautiful handbell tuneage, and a host of other on-stage goodies.

For the LA County Holiday Celebration, a gift to our city from the LA County Board of Supervisors, has been showing up with those goodies for six decades now, and all for free.

The place to be? The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, at the Music Center.

The date? You know it, if you and your family have been enjoying this cultural confection for a good long time: The bells always ring and the voices consistently harmonize on the afternoon of Dec. 24, as they will again in 2019.

The hours are 3 to 6 p.m., but be sure arrive early, for there's a new feature this year: The Plaza Wonderland, from noon to 5 p.m., which, you guessed it, will happen out on Music Center Plaza.

Opportunities to make art, to play games, and to, oh happy day, buy and enjoy tamales are on the new festival's schedule.

And inside the Dorothy Chandler, on the stage? Nearly two dozen acts, including dance from Infinite Flow, music from Mostly Kosher, and several other groups, will delight visitors who take a seat.

There are a few must-knows, about wristbands and such, so get the info before alighting in DTLA on Christmas Eve.