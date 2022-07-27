sixth street bridge

It's Not All Bad Behavior. Couple Gets Engaged on Sixth Street Bridge

Since the Sixth Street Viaduct has had its grand opening, it's had to be closed for a three nights in a row over street take-overs, crashes, people scaling the iconic arches, and vandalism. But there are some less raucous activities happening on the bridge as well.

By Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

After the grand opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge, and a whole lot of bad behavior, there is one more viral moment you should see: but this time it's way less disruptive, and won't leave tire marks all over lanes.

Through the chaos there has also been some really special moments: photoshoots, a quinceañera, and now the first couple to get engaged on the bridge.

Some people say they hope all of the illegal activity doesn’t take away from what the bridge represents.

“I love LA. I love its history and hopefully I’m part of its history too," said Joan Zamora, one of the pair who got engaged on the LA landmark.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

sixth street bridge

LAPD: Sixth Street Bridge Will Not Be Closed Indefinitely

sixth street bridge

Speed Bumps Coming to Sixth Street Bridge After Dangerous Stunts

Los Angeles

Sixth Street Bridge Continues to be Plagued by Crime

The Sixth Street Bridge is a special place for Zamora and Ray Peña. The two were raised and met in LA County.

“I feel like you can see like all the potential LA has," Zamora said.

The couple made sure they were at the bridge’s big re-opening celebration earlier this month.

“I brought my tripod to take pictures because I didn’t want to bother anybody and then out of nowhere, he got down on one knee and proposed,” she said.

“I’m thinking man, are we really the first couple to get engaged on this bridge?" Peña said.

Two people were spotted climbing the arches of Los Angeles' new Sixth Street Bridge Thursday night. Ted Chen reports July 22, 2022.

There have been a lot of other interesting moments since, including a quinceañera, a hair-cut (complete with a barber stool in the middle of lanes), and a lot of illegal activities like street take-overs, crashes, people scaling the iconic arches, and vandalism.

LA City Council’s public works committee just approved more than $700,000 to clean up and maintain the bridge.

Crews are spending about 21 hours removing more than 1,200-square-feet of graffiti from the bridge every day, according to city leaders.

“I didn’t expect anything less. I expected this to happen," Zamora said.

Pena says he hopes people can celebrate the bridge responsibly like he and his fiancée did.

"Just drive on the bridge, enjoy the bridge, but don’t climb on the arches. It’s for crossing. The bridge is for crossing, let’s be safe," he said.

The bridge was closed four times over the past five days. The city is now looking at installing speed bumps, a median and cameras.

sixth street bridge Jul 26

Speed Bumps Coming to Sixth Street Bridge After Dangerous Stunts

sixth street bridge Jul 24

Sixth Street Bridge Closed For Third Night in a Row Due to “Illegal Activity”

Los Angeles Jul 22

LA City Leaders Respond to the Chaos on New Sixth Street Bridge

Los Angeles Jul 23

Sixth Street Bridge Continues to be Plagued by Crime

This article tagged under:

sixth street bridgeLAPDBoyle Heights
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us