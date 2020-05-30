LA Court: Masks, Appointments Needed to Access In-Person Courthouse Services

Masks and appointments will be required in advance to receive in-person services at Los Angeles Superior Court clerks offices when they reopen June 15, Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced.

Telephonic and online options will be available to conduct court business, Brazile said.

"To assure the court supports a safe and stable recovery in Los Angeles County, we are opening under a 'Here For You/Safe For You' model that restores access to justice while following public health protocols and guidelines, including wearing a mask," Brazile said.

"The public will have the option to access new and expanded online convenient services without coming to the courthouse."

The court system has been closed to all but essential court functions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The general public -- along with judges, commissioners, court staff, attorneys, witnesses, parties in cases and vendors -- will be required to enter a courthouse or courtroom and must be worn covering the nose and mouth, according to the court.

The only exceptions to the policy will be for a documented medical condition or excuse or an Americans with Disabilities Act accommodation approved by the court, and admittance to the court may be restricted to a specific time of the day if necessary if an exception is granted, according to the court.

The clerk's office and self-help centers in every courthouse will be inaccessible to the public without a pre-scheduled appointment, and children's waiting rooms at all county courthouses will remain closed until further notice, according to Brazile.

Brazile noted that the public can call the court's Support Services numbers to get help, make an in-person appointment or use the court's website for certain self-help appointments.

Call centers are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except court holidays, and court staff will schedule an appointment if an in-person meeting is requested or needed.

Clerk's office assistance is available at the following Court Support Services numbers:

Self-Help Center assistance is available at 213-830-0845, and "on- demand" self-help videos will soon be available on the court's website.