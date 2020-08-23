Los Angeles

LA Courts Again Extend Grace Period on Traffic Infractions

Non-traffic infractions are also part of the new 90-day grace period due to coronavirus precautions.

By City News Service

The presiding judge of Los Angeles County's court system has announced a new 90-day grace period on all traffic and non-traffic infraction matters that had been set to expire on Oct. 14.

“As the pandemic continues to impact our communities, the court is making every effort to help those who may have been negatively affected during this public health and economic crisis,” Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile said in a statement.

“We want to give people more time to take care of their tickets during this unprecedented crisis.”

The grace period is the third on traffic and non-traffic infraction matters since Brazile ordered the courts to substantially scale back operations in mid-March to comply with state and county public health directives to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The first 90-day grace period was implemented in April and a 60-day grace period was subsequently set in July.

Notification of new court dates will be mailed, according to the court.

