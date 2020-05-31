Los Angeles

LA Courts to Close Monday as Unrest Continues

All 38 LA County Superior Courts will be closed.

By City News Service

All 38 Los Angeles Superior Court courthouses will be closed Monday due to the ongoing unrest and protests against police brutality.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I am taking the extraordinary step of closing our courthouses tomorrow (Monday) to protect the safety of the public, judicial officers and employees,” Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile said in a statement Sunday night.

“This is not a decision I make lightly. But public safety is always our paramount concern.”

It was not immediately clear how long the closure will last. Court officials said the situation will be reevaluated Monday, but the decision to close was made in the interest of public safety.

Court operations have been dramatically scaled back in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

