CBP in LA Seizes Live Centipedes, Swine Sausages, Dried Sea Cucumbers

Live centipedes labeled as "earphones" and dried sea cucumbers declared as “dried food" were seized by the Customs and Border Protection Los Angeles Field Office in what it says is a representation of a huge increase in contraband coming by air, sea and ground shipments.

The CBP LA Field Office said it saw a 73% increase from 2020 to 2021 in people trying to ship prohibited animal products into the United States. The office issued 2,695 "Emergency Action Notifications" in 2020, and 4,665 in 2021.

These are items that are undeclared or labeled as something different.

Some of those items:

May 4: Live Centipedes

April 27: Dried Sea Cucumbers

May 3: Plants for propagation

May 5: Ruminant Noodles Swine Sausages

“The illegal importation of plants and animal products could introduce foreign pests and diseases threatening the United States vital agriculture industry,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “These unprecedented numbers reflect the critical role of CBP’s agriculture specialists in identifying and intercepting these shipments."

The agency said the danger in transporting pork is the worry that products infected with African Swine Fever would spread in the U.S.

The office said the ruminant noodles, swine sausages, and plants were destroyed, while the live centipedes and the dried sea cucumbers were handed over to the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife.