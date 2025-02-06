City of LA launches online wildfire relief tool to create recovery plans

The LA Disaster Relief Navigator, a new online tool to help LA fire victims, launched Wednesday in an effort to give residents tailored resources and plans for recovery.

Mayor Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles partnered with Better Angels and Imagine LA to create the relief navigator, which can be found on the Better Angels website.

“Angelenos are continuing to navigate grief and shock. My commitment is to do everything we can to get people the help they need as conveniently as possible,” Mayor Bass said. “The Disaster Recovery Centers have already helped more than 5,000 families get help in person, and now the LA Disaster Relief Navigator will help Angelenos get help wherever they are.”

The tool asks questions to help create a personalized action plan including government programs, insurance assistance, home damage remediation, temporary and permanent housing solutions, cash grants and valuable local community services.

"This important online tool helps Angelenos impacted by the wildfires, including people who are now facing job and income losses, access the many services available to them," said Conway Collis, President and CEO of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

The LA Disaster Relief Navigator was made possible through support from the Annenberg Foundation and the R&S Kayne Foundation Los Angeles, according to Mayor Bass.

The LA Disaster Relief Navigator is available at lacity.gov or accessible directly at wildfires.betterangels.la.