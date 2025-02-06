California Wildfires

City of LA launches online wildfire relief tool to create recovery plans

The three-minute questionnaire creates a personalized Disaster Action Plan for those affected by the LA wildfires. 

By Sahana Patel

ALTADENA CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: In an aerial view, some of the thousands of homes destroyed by the Eaton Fire lie in ruins on January 29, 2025 in Altadena, California. An unprecedented series of wintertime wind-driven wildfires decimated communities in Los Angeles County this month. A long period of no rain plus low humidity and extreme Santa Ana wind events fueled historic fire conditions. An estimated 9,366 structures burned in the Eaton Fire and another 4,996 destroyed in the Palisades Fire. The Eaton Fire has killed at least 17 people while the Palisades Fire took at least 10 more lives. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The LA Disaster Relief Navigator, a new online tool to help LA fire victims, launched Wednesday in an effort to give residents tailored resources and plans for recovery. 

Mayor Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles partnered with Better Angels and Imagine LA to create the relief navigator, which can be found on the Better Angels website.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“Angelenos are continuing to navigate grief and shock. My commitment is to do everything we can to get people the help they need as conveniently as possible,” Mayor Bass said. “The Disaster Recovery Centers have already helped more than 5,000 families get help in person, and now the LA Disaster Relief Navigator will help Angelenos get help wherever they are.”

California Wildfires Jan 28

LA Mayor Karen Bass meets with communities impacted by wildfires

California Wildfires Jan 27

Mayor Bass updates recovery efforts for fire victims

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The tool asks questions to help create a personalized action plan including government programs, insurance assistance, home damage remediation, temporary and permanent housing solutions, cash grants and valuable local community services.

"This important online tool helps Angelenos impacted by the wildfires, including people who are now facing job and income losses, access the many services available to them," said Conway Collis, President and CEO of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

The LA Disaster Relief Navigator was made possible through support from the Annenberg Foundation and the R&S Kayne Foundation Los Angeles, according to Mayor Bass. 

The LA Disaster Relief Navigator is available at lacity.gov or accessible directly at wildfires.betterangels.la.

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us