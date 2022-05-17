Gift a Kid in a Shelter With a Shopping Spree, and Save Money on Kids' Clothes

As inflation soars, not many parents have enough money to dole out on kids' clothing, which is why mylittleoutfit.com was created in the first place: to provide parents a place to donate or buy gently used clothing.

Courtney Fishman did some number-crunching when she started her "gently used" clothing business online.

First, she looked at how much parents were spending, and found research that says kids grow six sizes, on average, during their first two years.

"$1,300 per year, just on clothing. That's 6% of what it costs to raise a child," she said.

Tens of millions of tons go to landfills, she says. And many are designer brands: Ralph Lauren, Bloomingdales, Burberry.

MyLittleOutfit.com allows parents to donate clothing while buying similar clothing (slightly used) for a much better price.

It's been a godsend for some as inflation goes through the roof.

Her stuff is curated, mixed and matched by a fashion expert, saving parents the hassle of doing it themselves.

"We make everything one price, which is $15 for the entire outfit," she said.

She said it can provide a 70 to 90% savings.

In return, customers get a postage paid bag, and a choice to make:

"Do I want to keep that clothing for my child? Or do I want to gift that credit to women in shelters for shopping sprees?" she said.

Alex Firestone is a single mom whose daughter Rory scored some great outfits -- a free shopping spree courtesy of the site.

"We're on the receiving end, which is amazing," she said.

Sarah Wilson's Harvest Home is where Firestone got her outfits. It's a shelter for pregnant women who are unhoused. It's where mylittleoutfit.com's clothes go when Fishman's customers opt to give their clothing away instead of keeping it.

She says the shopping sprees give the moms a sense of dignity and self-respect that they don't always get from charity giveaways.

"These are really lovely outfits, and things people would buy at a store," Sarah Wilson, the executive director of Harvest Home Shelter, said.

It's an option that saves money, saves times, saves the planet, and helps children in need.