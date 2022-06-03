Earthquakes

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

Shaking was reported early Friday in El Segundo and several Southern California coastal communities.

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay.

The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA.

Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and other coastal communities.

The quake followed a magnitude-3.6 earthquake at about 3 a.m. in northern San Diego County. Shaking from that quake centered in the small community of Warner Springs was reported in Ramona, Valley Center, Escondido, El Cajon and other locations.

