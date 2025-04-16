LA experiencing a decline in on-site Hollywood productions

Film industry leaders say the future of Los Angeles looks grim if the city keeps its trend of declining productions.

The film industry has experienced a hit in its production in California, with some saying the Golden State doesn’t do enough to incentivize companies to film in LA. According to Philip Sokoloski, Vice President of Communications for nonprofit FilmLA, Hollywood has experienced a 22.4% decline in on-location filming in the first quarter of the year.

“California does not have a competitive tax incentive in place to bring new projects back,” he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators are calling for improvements to the state’s tax credit program to draw back production and increase jobs locally. Although efforts are being made to keep LA as the “entertainment capital of the world,” the hit has been sobering for those in the field.

“I was just on the lot at Warner Brothers, and it feels like a ghost town,” said Peter Rotter, founder of Encompass Music Partners. “Everywhere I go, it feels like a ghost town.”

With efforts being made by state leaders, Sokoloski and Rotter urge the public to contact their senators to ask them to support bills that help Hollywood.