LA Extends Cooling Center Days as Heat Wave Continues

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Monday announced it will keep its cooling centers open through Thursday to give residents a place to escape the excessive heat.

The cooling centers were activated over the weekend at specified facilities as temperatures exceeded 90 degrees, and this week's forecast shows highs in the middle to upper 90s.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, capacity is limited and people are should call ahead to check space availability, according to the Department of Recreation and Parks.

The city cooling centers will be open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, at:

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-9674

Slauson Multipurpose Center, 5306 S. Compton Ave., 323-233-1174 or 323-846-5392

Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center, 7326 Jordan Ave., 818-340-2633

Pecan Recreation Center, 145 S. Pecan St., 323-262-2736

Lafayette Multipurpose Community Center, 625 S. Lafayette Park Place, 213-384-0562.

After the conclusion of the centers' activation hours, the facilities will continue to follow the citywide park closure restrictions mandated by COVID-19 directives from the county.

Additional information regarding Los Angeles cooling centers is available by calling 311 or by visiting laparks.org/emergency/cooling- center-activation.