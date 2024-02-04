See rainfall totals in Los Angeles County so far from the early February storm

A storm fueled by an atmospheric river is battering Southern California, bringing with it significant rain that has prompted several evacuation warnings and orders across the region.

On Sunday, downtown LA recorded 4.10 inches of rain, passing the daily record of 2.55 inches set in 1927. Since 1877, Sunday was the third wettest day ever for February.

Yesterday, Feb 4th, DT L.A. had 4.10" of rain. Exceeded daily record of 2.55" set in 1927. Since 1877, 3rd wettest day ever for Feb (hiest 4.80" on 2/24/1913). Ties for 10th wettest day ever with 3/15/2003. (Wettest day ever 5.88" on 3/2/1938.) #LARain #LAWeather #SoCal #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 5, 2024

February is typically the wettest month of the year in Los Angeles with downtown LA averaging 3.64 inches of rain for the month. This multi-day storm is expected to bring that amount and more over a 24- to 48-hour period and rival some of the highest rain totals from last year, including the nearly 3 inches of rain produced over two days by the remnants of Tropical Storm Hillary in August.

As the winter storm continues to drench SoCal with a generous amount of rain. As of 4 a.m. Monday, the following totals have been measured:

Los Angeles County

Topanga Falls – 9.94 inches

Stunt Ranch – 9.86 inches

Woodland Hills – 9.29 inches

Agoura Hills – 7.43 inches

Sepulveda Canyon – 9.57 inches

Bel Air – 9.25 inches

Agoura Hills - 7.43 inches

Beverly Hills -- 6.36 inches

Culver City - 5.63 inches

Thousand Oaks – 5.61 inches

Downtown LA - 5.48 inches

Van Nuys - 5.25 inches

Hollywood Reservoir - 4.87 inches

Canoga Park – 4.77 inches

Alhambra – 4.93 inches

Santa Monica - 4.52 inches

Northridge – 4.13 inches

Pasadena – 4.33 inches

Whittier – 3.23 inches

Claremont – 3.22 inches

Mt. Baldy – 4.21 inches

LAX - 2.79 inches

Long Beach – 2.23 inches

Ventura County

Matilija Canyon – 8.11 inches

Old Man Mountain – 7.91 inches

Sycamore Canyon – 5.51 inches

Santa Paula – 5.02 inches

Saticoy – 3.87 inches

Ojai – 3.71 inches

Ventura – 3.48 inches

Moorpark – 2.96 inches

Hours of rain trigger a debris flow in Studio City. John Cádiz Klemack reports for Today in LA on Monday Feb. 5, 2024.