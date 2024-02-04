See rainfall totals in Los Angeles County so far from the early February storm

A storm fueled by an atmospheric river is battering Southern California, bringing with it significant rain that has prompted several evacuation warnings and orders across the region.
On Sunday, downtown LA recorded 4.10 inches of rain, passing the daily record of 2.55 inches set in 1927. Since 1877, Sunday was the third wettest day ever for February.
February is typically the wettest month of the year in Los Angeles with downtown LA averaging 3.64 inches of rain for the month. This multi-day storm is expected to bring that amount and more over a 24- to 48-hour period and rival some of the highest rain totals from last year, including the nearly 3 inches of rain produced over two days by the remnants of Tropical Storm Hillary in August.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
As the winter storm continues to drench SoCal with a generous amount of rain. As of 4 a.m. Monday, the following totals have been measured:
Los Angeles County
- Topanga Falls – 9.94 inches
- Stunt Ranch – 9.86 inches
- Woodland Hills – 9.29 inches
- Agoura Hills – 7.43 inches
- Sepulveda Canyon – 9.57 inches
- Bel Air – 9.25 inches
- Agoura Hills - 7.43 inches
- Beverly Hills -- 6.36 inches
- Culver City - 5.63 inches
- Thousand Oaks – 5.61 inches
- Downtown LA - 5.48 inches
- Van Nuys - 5.25 inches
- Hollywood Reservoir - 4.87 inches
- Canoga Park – 4.77 inches
- Alhambra – 4.93 inches
- Santa Monica - 4.52 inches
- Northridge – 4.13 inches
- Pasadena – 4.33 inches
- Whittier – 3.23 inches
- Claremont – 3.22 inches
- Mt. Baldy – 4.21 inches
- LAX - 2.79 inches
- Long Beach – 2.23 inches
Ventura County
- Matilija Canyon – 8.11 inches
- Old Man Mountain – 7.91 inches
- Sycamore Canyon – 5.51 inches
- Santa Paula – 5.02 inches
- Saticoy – 3.87 inches
- Ojai – 3.71 inches
- Ventura – 3.48 inches
- Moorpark – 2.96 inches