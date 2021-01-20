LAFD

LA Firefighter Injured Battling Commercial Building Fire

By City News Service

Getty Images

A firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning at a blaze in a commercial building that houses a Chase Bank branch in the Hyde Park area and burned for 90 minutes before being extinguished.

Crews responded at 12:24 a.m. to 4401 Crenshaw Blvd., near Vernon Avenue, and found fire burning through the roof of the two-story building, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The address corresponds to a Chase Bank branch inside the Bakewell Building.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

santa ana winds 6 hours ago

Planes Reverse Take-Off, Landing Pattern at LAX Due to Santa Ana Winds

covid-19 vaccine 6 hours ago

Without Warning, Ralphs Cancels COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments for Those Over 65

A total of 160 firefighters extinguished the Major Emergency fire in 90 minutes while protecting a nearby three-story building from fire damage. A knockdown was called at 1:54 a.m., Stewart said.

The firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Stewart said.

Per department protocol for a Major Emergency fire, arson investigators were on scene.

The investigation was expected to last through the early morning hours, and drivers were asked to avoid the intersection, Stewart said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAFDLos Angelesfirefirefighters
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us