LA Firefighter Injured Battling Commercial Building Fire

A firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning at a blaze in a commercial building that houses a Chase Bank branch in the Hyde Park area and burned for 90 minutes before being extinguished.

Crews responded at 12:24 a.m. to 4401 Crenshaw Blvd., near Vernon Avenue, and found fire burning through the roof of the two-story building, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The address corresponds to a Chase Bank branch inside the Bakewell Building.

A total of 160 firefighters extinguished the Major Emergency fire in 90 minutes while protecting a nearby three-story building from fire damage. A knockdown was called at 1:54 a.m., Stewart said.

The firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Stewart said.

Per department protocol for a Major Emergency fire, arson investigators were on scene.

The investigation was expected to last through the early morning hours, and drivers were asked to avoid the intersection, Stewart said.