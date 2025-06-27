2 sought in Florence-Firestone deadly shooting and carjacking

Two people are sought in a deadly shooting and carjacking late Thursday in the Florence-Firestone area.

One of the shooting victims, who were inside a car when two attackers approached, died at the scene. A second victim was hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition.

The shooting reported at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Compton Avenue and East 92nd Street appeared to stem from a robbery or carjacking attempt, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting was outside a marijuana dispensary that was closed. A woman told NBCLA one of the shooting victims is her husband, who was working as a security guard.

Two other people who tried to help the victims were carjacked, according to authorities.

"A second vehicle pulled up to the scene," said Lt. Steve De Jong. "Apparently, to potentially help the victims, when we believe, potentially, the two suspects carjacked those victims."

Detailed descriptions of the attackers were not immediately available.

