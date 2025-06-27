South LA

2 sought in Florence-Firestone deadly shooting and carjacking

Two people who tried to help the shooting victims were carjacked in the South Los Angeles neighborhood.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are sought in a deadly shooting and carjacking late Thursday in the Florence-Firestone area.

One of the shooting victims, who were inside a car when two attackers approached, died at the scene. A second victim was hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The shooting reported at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Compton Avenue and East 92nd Street appeared to stem from a robbery or carjacking attempt, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting was outside a marijuana dispensary that was closed. A woman told NBCLA one of the shooting victims is her husband, who was working as a security guard.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Two other people who tried to help the victims were carjacked, according to authorities.

"A second vehicle pulled up to the scene," said Lt. Steve De Jong. "Apparently, to potentially help the victims, when we believe, potentially, the two suspects carjacked those victims."

Detailed descriptions of the attackers were not immediately available.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Immigration 7 hours ago

Community clinic provides aid to immigrants shaken up by ICE

West LA 7 hours ago

Pastor speaks out after watching ICE agents arrest Iranian church members

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us