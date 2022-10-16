Southern California

Average Price of Gallon of Gas in LA Drops After Record Highs

The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day.

By City News Service

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 11th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.8 cents to $6.127.

The average price has dropped 36.7 cents over the past 11 days, including 5.2 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 28.3 cents less than one week ago, but 70.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.647 higher than one year ago -- mainly due to a 33-day streak of increases totaling $1.248 that ended Oct. 6.

Business Oct 10

U.S. Should Pump More Oil to Avert War-Level Energy Crisis, Says JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

Gas prices Oct 10

Why Gas Prices Are Going Back Up and What You Can Do to Save Money at the Pump

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Orange County average price also dropped for 11th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.8 cents to $6.006.

The Orange County average price has dropped 39.1 cents over the past 11 days, including 5.9 cents Saturday, following a run of 15 increases in 16 days totaling $1.063 that ended Oct. 6. It is 32.2 cents less than one week
ago, but 62.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.554 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day following a run of 20 increases in 21 days totaling 24.9 cents, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.888. It has dropped 3.5 cents over the past five days, including 1.1 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago, but 19.6 cents more than one month ago and 57.4 higher than one year ago. It is $1.128 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases followed a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniaLos AngelesCaliforniaLA CountyGas prices
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us