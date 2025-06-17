Prosecutors to announce charges in connection with violence at Los Angeles protests

More charges are expected to be announced Tuesday in connection with recent Los Angeles protests, some of which turned violent.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli and California Highway Patrol Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris are expected to speak at 10 a.m. on the new charges.

Details about the charges were not immediately available. Protests over ICE raids have been largely peaceful and concentrated in part of downtown Los Angeles near federal buildings, including a federal detention center.

The LAPD reported clashes in which rocks, bottles, commercial-grade fireworks and other objects were thrown at officers as violence erupted during some of the demonstrations last week. After reports of looting and vandalism June 9, Los Angeles declared a limited curfew for 1 square mile of the downtown area.

Hundreds of arrests have been reported since the start of the protests in early June, the vast majority for unlawful assembly and curfew violations. Arrests decreased each night last week and no arrests were reported Sunday, leading to a reduction in curfew hours this week.

Peaceful protesters were forced to leave downtown LA after "agitators" began throwing objects at officers, LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides said. This video was broadcast during the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Arrests have been reported for more serious crimes like assault on a police officer, vandalism, looting, arson and other offenses.

Criminal charges in connection with the violence include two men accused in attacks involving Molotov cocktails during protests in Los Angeles and Paramount.

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered in downtown LA near City Hall and other locations for a No Kings protest.

The immigration enforcement operations are part of President Trump's mass deportation plan, a central focus of his campaign. Recent operations in Southern California have led to protests in Los Angeles, where President Trump has activated National Guard members and 700 Marines at federal properties in the city without requests to do so from local and state officials, and other cities around the country.

Local law enforcement agencies, like the LAPD, have responded to protests and violence in the pocket of downtown LA near several federal buildings. A three-judge panel will hear arguments Tuesday over whether the Trump administration should return command of National Guard troops to California after thousands of them were activated in Los Angeles to protect federal buildings and personnel.