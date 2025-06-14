Timeline: How a week of protests over ICE raids unfolded in Los Angeles

By late morning it was clear, June 6 was no ordinary Friday in LA.

Federal agents arrested people in and around downtown Los Angeles. Some day laborers near a Home Depot in Westlake, others working in the Fashion District at Ambience apparel.

The US attorney’s office says they had a search warrant related to workers with fake documents. As word about the immigration arrests spread, so did, fear, confusion and outrage.

Later that night a larger crowd gathered at the federal building, calling for an end to immigration raids. Some vandalized buildings and had violent confrontations with officers.

Saturday, June 7: Protest and violence in Paramount

Reports of immigration enforcement near a Home Depot in Paramount, a community in southern Los Angeles County, drew hundreds of protesters.

The FBI shared video of someone throwing rocks at cars. The Department of Homeland Security confirming they arrested 118 people during immigration operations last week including those with drug and assault arrests.

Protests continued into the night in downtown LA, as well.

Sunday: Arrival of federalized National Guard

The National Guard, called in by President Donald Trump, arrives in Los Angeles assigned to protect federal buildings. Local law enforcement takes to city streets as protests continue, including outside a federal detention center where Guard members were positioned.

Demonstrators blocked part of the 101 Freeway near the federal building. People set self-driving taxis on fire.

Mayor Karen Bass echoed the governor’s sentiment and voiced support for immigrant communities but condemned the destruction.

Monday: ICE raids continue, protests expand

Immigration enforcement continued around the region including Santa Ana were day laborers were arrested.

The federal government confirmed 1,700 National Guardsmen have been deployed to the LA area, and 700 US Marines were activated to support the efforts of protecting federal agents and property.

California sued the Trump administration for what they called an illegal federalization of the California National Guard.

Spirited, mostly peaceful protests continued, as did vandalism. Overnight, looting broke out.

Tuesday: Curfew in downtown LA

Twenty-three businesses from a sushi bar to the Apple Store to jewelers in the downtown area were looted. Mayor Bass called for an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for about 1 square mile in downtown in a city encompassing about 500 square miles.

Immigration arrests continued. Federal authorities pursued farm workers in Oxnard.

Wednesday: ICE raids include area car washes

Car washes were in the spotlight. In Downey, immigration officers chased workers. In Culver City, people who said their loved ones working at car washes were arrested Sunday rallied.

Protests continued. Immigrant rights group CHIRLA estimated 300 people have been detained in immigration arrests, but said they’ve only been able to get access to five.

Meanwhile, law enforcement and prosecutors announce arrests and charges for people committing crimes during protests, including assaults on police officers.

Thursday: Sen. Padilla interrupts DHS news conference

California Sen. Alex Padilla interrupted the first in-person press conference the Department of Homeland Security has held on the LA immigration arrests. He was pulled out of the room, handcuffed on the ground, but not arrested.

DHS stood their ground, saying they are seeking undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes, and won’t be leaving Los Angeles anytime soon.

One week of unrest ended in an abrupt about-face that about sums up the turmoil and uncertainty of the last seven days. Gov. Newsom celebrated a federal judge's decision that Donald Trump had overreached and could not take control of California’s National Guard. But the Trump administration immediately appealed. Before the night was over, an appeals court granted a stay— leaving the California National Guard in the President’s control and on the ground in LA at least until Tuesday.

Friday: LAPD reports hundreds of arrests

LAPD says local authorities have made over 500 arrests for crimes committed surrounding protests including assault, vandalism, looting, failure to disperse and violations of the curfew.