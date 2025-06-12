A Los Angeles-based immigration advocacy group expressed its outrage Wednesday after receiving a letter from the chair of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, questioning whether the nonprofit had anything to do with recent violent protests following ICE raids.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) sent letters to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights(CHIRLA), Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Union del Barrio, asking if they have facilitated protesters in Los Angeles.

“Credible reporting now suggests that your organization has provided logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive actions,” Hawley wrote. “Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct.”

Hawley also requested internal communications, as well as financial records, from CHIRLA, according to the letter, which he also posted on social media.

In response to the letter, CHIRLA said it “categorically'' rejects any allegation that it violated the law in a statement.

“Our mission is rooted in non-violent advocacy, community safety and democratic values,'' CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas said in a statement. “We will not be intimidated for standing with immigrant communities and documenting the inhumane manner that our community is being targeted with the assault by the raids, the unconstitutional and illegal arrests, detentions, and the assault on our First Amendment rights.''

NBC Los Angeles reached out to Party for Socialism and Liberation and Union del Barrio for comment.