‘LA in a Minute' host concerned with police response following home break-in

An LA social media personality is speaking out after his home was burglarized Saturday night, expressing his frustration with the police response.

Evan Lovett, the podcast host and personality behind L.A. in a Minute, says he had arrived from his son's little game around 9 p.m. to find that his back door was shattered and several items were missing. Lovett then called the police, where he was surprised by the response to his emergency call.

“I was on hold for 59 minutes before somebody picked up, which I found very unnerving in an emergency situation. Luckily, this wasn't a real-time emergency. in the sense that somebody was choking or severely injured. But I couldn't help but think, I'm like, what if this was that kind of emergency?” said Lovett.

In a post on social media, Lovett shows he called 911 at 9:08 p.m. but didn't get a response after nearly an hour.

According to LAPD, they didn't get the call until 10:06 p.m., and officers arrived 15 minutes later at 10:21 p.m. NBC4 has reached out to the LAPD to ask why Lovett had to wait so long on hold to get through to them, but have not heard back.

"It's something that I wanted to highlight and share to people to let them know and hopefully raise the attention of the people in charge that this is something that should not be tolerated within our community and within our city," said Lovett.

Lovett added that once the officers arrived at his home later that night, they told him the department was short-staffed and that that may have been the reason why it took so long for his call to go through.