LA Innocence Project to take up Scott Peterson murder case, attorney says

The Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up the case of Scott Peterson, who was convicted two decades ago in California in the deaths of his pregnant wife and the couple's unborn child, his attorney said Thursday.

Pat Harris, Peterson's attorney, confirmed to NBCLA that the LA Innocence Project is taking up his client's case. Peterson was convicted in the deaths of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn child in one of the state's most infamous murder trials.

"I will confirm that we are thrilled to have the incredibly skilled attorneys at the LA Innocence Project and their expertise becoming involved in the efforts to prove Scott’s innocence," said Harris.

In motions submitted Wednesday in San Mateo County Superior Court, LAIP requested post-conviction discovery -- evidence from Peterson's original murder trial.

NBCLA reached out to the LA Innocence Project for comment, but did not immediately receive a response. The LA Innocence Project works to exonerate wrongly convicted and incarcerated people through DNA testing and other scientific advances.

Peterson was convicted in San Mateo County in 2004, two years after the Christmas Eve 2002 disappearance of 27-year-old Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant with their unborn son, Connor. Investigators said Peterson took their bodies from their Modesto home and dumped them from into San Francisco Bay.

Scott Peterson told investigators that he left that morning to fish in Berkeley. The remains surfaced months later a few miles from where Peterson said he was fishing.

Peterson was arrested in April 2003 after Amber Frey, a massage therapist living in Fresno, told authorities she and Peterson began dating about a month before his wife's death -- but that Peterson had told her his wife was dead. She eventually worked with investigators and testified at the trial.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and second-degree murder of their unborn son. Peterson is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

One of the motions filed Wednesday asks the court for an order directing the testing of evidence from the original trial for DNA. Items mentioned in the court document include cloth from a mattress already booked into evidence by police that was recovered from an orange van that was set on fire on the morning of Dec. 25, 2002. The motion also requests testing on other items found in the van, a shopping bag found near where Laci Peterson's remains were discovered, items recovered at a home near the Petersons' residence that had been burglarized around Christmas and other evidence.

The California Supreme Court upheld Peterson’s conviction but overturned a death sentence in 2020 due to improper dismissal of some jurors over their disagreement with the death penalty.

In December 2022, Peterson was denied a new murder trial. He alleged that a rogue juror lied about her history of abuse to be admitted to the panel that eventually sent him to death row. The judge who heard the request for a new trial said there was no evidence to support his claim.