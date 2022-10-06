These LA Landmarks Will Light Up in Honor of Filipino American History Month

Several local landmarks across Los Angeles will be lit in the colors of the Philippine flag Thursday to kick off the start of Filipino American History Month.

Mayor Eric Garcetti will be present at City Hall, where a lighting ceremony and celebration is set for 8 p.m.

Here are some of the landmarks that will be part of the celebration.

Los Angeles City Hall

LAX

6th Street Bridge

2nd Street Tunnel

Union Station

The Plaza at Hollywood Bowl

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Filipino American Leaders in the community will also be honored at the City Hall event for their dedication to civic engagement, business, arts and culture. This year’s honorees include comedian Jo Joy (Easter Sunday, Netflix), Linda Nietes Litte (Filipino Book Store, community advocate), and the LA Filipino Association of City Employees.

Filipino American History Month commemorates the contributions and achievements of Filipino Americans in the United States. Los Angeles County is home to more than half a million Filipino Americans, the largest population of Filipinos in the world outside of the Philippines.

Filipino Americans are also the second largest Asian American Community in the United States.