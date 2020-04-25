Los Angeles

LA Launches Outreach Program for Westside Renters Struggling Because of COVID

By City News Service

KNTV_000000021214277_1200x675_882166339881.jpg
Getty Images

An outreach program offering advice and resources to renters in Los Angeles' 11th Council District who can't pay their rent due to economic hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic has begun, Councilman Mike Bonin announced Friday.

The Know Your Rights initiative began Thursday with a telephone town hall discussion focused on helping renters, Bonin said.

Nearly 300 people from Bonin's district participated in the discussion to have questions answered about how to keep their leases during the pandemic, an aide said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

NBA 59 mins ago

NBA Opening Some Training Facilities to Players Friday: AP Source

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Heat Wave Draws ‘Summer Day Crowd’ to Southern California Beach

People who joined in the call included Larry Gross from the Coalition for Economic Survival, Elena Popp of the Eviction Defense Network as well as Anna Ortega and Marcella DeShurley from the Los Angeles Housing and Community Investment Department.

Staff members in the last week emailed, texted and called more than 22,000 people in the district that stretches from Pacific Palisades and Brentwood to Westchester to ask if they need help and to offer to answer any questions or connect them with resources, an aide said.

Information on the Know Your Rights initiative and a video of the Thursday town hall discussion are posted on the district's website.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angelescoronavirus resourcesRent
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us