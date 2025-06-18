LA may have to dip into its piggy bank for $19M protest-related costs

Just days after Los Angeles finalizes the budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year by narrowing the $1 billion deficit, the city already began hemorrhaging money as it enforces public safety amid protests sparked by ICE raids.

LA City Controller Kenneth Meija said in nearly two weeks, the city spent more than $17 million on protest-related enforcement alone, with much of the cost being related to LAPD officers’ overtime. Another $2 million is spent on labor costs for employees who had to clean and repair following the protests.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

UPDATE : The City of LA has spent $19.7 MILLION so far in response to the June protests against ICE.



This spans a week-and-a-half thru June 16, 2025.



(These do not include potential lawsuits or liability claims) pic.twitter.com/HEacwzjbUB — LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia (@lacontroller) June 17, 2025

“These (costs) were not planned,” Meija said, adding the protest-related costs will have to be fractured into the new $14 billion budget.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“When things are not planned, we do have to pull from our emergency funds, and that might be a possibility with our reserve fund,” the controller added.

The new financial headache for the city does not include potential costs stemming from lawsuits filed against the LAPD, with people already claiming officers and deputies from the LA County Sheriff’s Department violated civil rights with excessive use of force.

Explaining that the city spent $20 million in settlement for lawsuits filed during the 2020 protests, Meija warned how officers interacting with the public could come with a price tag.

“We have to be very sure about how we're responding, especially in terms of the use of force with our police department, because there is that possibility of not only the financial side, but the human side of people getting seriously hurt,” Meija said.

Among the 55 lawsuits the city faced from 2020, 21 cases are still ongoing, according to Meija.

As the city is projected to pay at least $320 million in settlements and judgments – more than three and a half times the $87 million that city officials budgeted for – Meija urged residents to flag any issues that may be costing taxpayers overall.

“I am your accountant and your auditor,” Meija said. “If there's anything you want me to look after in terms of costs or make sure that things are being followed properly in terms of our involvement with what's going on, please reach out to me. Just know we're here to provide that transparency and accountability on your tax dollars.”