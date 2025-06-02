LA Mayor calls emergency meeting following Colorado attack

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is calling an emergency meeting following an attack in Colorado that left several people injured during a rally in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza

A man is in custody, after police say he used a makeshift flame thrower on a group of demonstrators in Boulder Colorado Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say he yelled "free Palestine" at the group, who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Eight people were hurt, including one who suffered critical injuries. The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

This attack happened not long after two Israeli embassy workers were shot and killed in Washington, D.C.



On Monday, Torah study is happening across the Pico-Robertson neighborhood for the Jewish holiday called Shavuot.

Security was seen outside Adas Torah, a synagogue in the Pico-Robertson area about 10 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. And, that is the case at Shuls and Synagogues up and down Pico Boulevard.

Now, after two young Jews were killed in DC last month and yesterday’s attack in Boulder, which mayor Karen Bass called an “especially brutal targeting of elders,” she said she is calling an emergency meeting at city hall regarding safety and security in Los Angeles immediately after Shavuot, adding that anti-semitism will not be tolerated in this city.

The mayor says more LAPD officers will be seen patrolling at houses of worship and community centers throughout the city.

Shavuot started at sundown on Sunday and lasts till Tuesday night. It recognizes when God gave the Torah to the Jewish people more than 3,000 years ago at mount Sinai and a big way to celebrate is staying up all night to learn the Torah.

Although security was visible Monday morning, it is not something new.

Pico-Robertson, a historic part of LA where many Jewish people live, work, and worship constantly has private security hired and added patrols for LAPD.

In 2023, two Jewish men were shot in that area while leaving synagogues.

Federal authorities said a 28-year-old man was responsible and had a history of anti-semitic conduct.