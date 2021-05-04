LA Mayor Eric Garcetti in Talks With Biden Administration About Becoming U.S. Ambassador to India

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti is in talks with the Biden administration about becoming U.S. ambassador to India or another high-profile ambassadorship, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell NBC News.

Garcetti was widely rumored to be in the running for President Biden’s pick for Transportation secretary before Pete Buttigieg was nominated. He is said to be eager to land a new role after serving as mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.

Garcetti’s consideration for the India ambassadorship was earlier reported by Axios.