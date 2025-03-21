LA Mayor Karen Bass set to announce new emergency executive order

Mayor Karen Bass is expected to visit the Palisades fire burn zone to announce a new Emergency Executive Order Friday morning.

The mayor’s office said the new order will help expedite the rebuilding process for residents and business owners, in a way that would better protect against wildfires and other climate-related disasters.



The Emergency Executive Order is expected to include the establishment of a One-Stop Rebuilding Center in or near the impacted burn areas, with representatives from all development services departments, including: Building and Safety, City Planning, Transportation, etc. The order is also expected to detail a path toward rebuilding, which includes rules for eligible projects.

To begin the rebuilding process, residents must initiate ‘Phase 2’ of debris removal, which is structural debris removal.

There are two options in completing ‘Phase 2’; Opt-in to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ program by completing a Right of Entry (ROE) form online, which gives the USACE access to properties for cleanup.

The second option is to opt-out and work with a private contractor. ‘Phase 1’ of debris removal was completed on Feb. 25. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) removed hazardous household materials from private properties.

The last day to submit an ROE form is March 31. March 31 is also the deadline for individual FEMA assistance.

Once approved, the USACE will begin removing fire-damaged metal, ash and other general fire debris from residential properties. The agency will also remove foundations if property owners specify in their ROE. The USACE cannot begin work until an ROE is submitted.