LA Mayor Karen Bass touts progress in homelessness fight

For the first time in six years, homeless numbers are going down in the city of Los Angeles, according to a recent study by the Center for Urban Resilience at Loyola Marymount University.

The study was conducted between March and August of last year and revealed that nearly 75% of survey participants reported improved housing stability after seeking help from We Are LA.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This independent research aimed to see if the Mayor’s fund for Los Angeles was working and what they found was early intervention was key in “preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place."

We are LA is a non profit that helps angelenos with legal aid and their eviction notices.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

An assigned caseworker is also able to learn each human story examining the pathways that lead to an individual's brink of homelessness.

The research from The Center for Urban Resilience at Loyola Marymount University also showed:

A 10% drop in street homelessness in LA

Nearly 100 encampments have been resolved

Permanent housing move ins have nearly doubled compared to 2022

High tech databases have also helped keep track of those at risk

“Last year passed legislation that has allowed a database to be created of every individual in the city who might be facing an eviction. And so the idea is if we can get to them before they fall out onto the street can we do something to protect them from homelessness,” Bass said.

Such was the case with Margo Gonzalez who retired from the city but was recently plagued with many costly health problems that piled up quickly as the caretaker for her sister and daughter.

She almost lost her apartment, but she said We are LA kept that from happening.

“It happened really quickly. Next thing you know I’m getting evicted,” Gonzalez said.

“You have 5 days to respond. They were able to electronically submit my response”

Over 40,000 people sleep on the streets of LA and this research also showed many ended up homeless not just because of mental or drug problems, but because of other health problems and medical bills.

The 24/7 hotline for We are LA is 213-584-1808.