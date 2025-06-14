‘Stop the raids.' LA Mayor urges Trump administration to cease immigration operations

The federal government’s lack of coordination with Los Angeles leaders has the city “functioning on rumors,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a press conference Saturday.

When asked about the working relationship between the federal government and local law enforcement, Bass responded to a reporter that “the fact that you even raised that question is a problem because that shouldn’t even be a question if there was cooperation between the federal government and local.”

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Trump administration has been at odds with Los Angeles and California leaders since he ordered immigration raids to be conducted in Southern California. The raids resulted in mass protests in Los Angeles, with demonstrators and police officers clashing at times. Things escalated when President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to mobilize in Los Angeles, a move that was opposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Bass.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Both California leaders said they were not given any notice prior to the mobilization and the state sued the Trump administration as a result. A federal judge ruled that the president exceeded his authority in activating the National Guard and blocked the move, but a federal appeals court sided with Trump and allowed the military presence to remain in Los Angeles.

“You can imagine the concern and fear that that creates when we don’t really know what one side is doing,” Bass said. “I’m still waiting to hear if the president will take my call but this is just, it creates a sense of confusion that is completely unnecessary.”

Here's a timeline of events starting June 6 when ICE raids led to protests in LA. Karma Dickerson reports for the NBC4 News.

Los Angeles Police Department Jim McDonnell said his department and the federal personnel are on “two separate missions” when it comes to the unrest. He emphasized that the LAPD is not partaking in immigration operations.

“Our mission is public safety in the city of Los Angeles, working with all our partners that you see here and many others in order to help keep everybody safe in the city,” McDonnell said. “So, two separate missions completely.”

The mayor said she is continuing her efforts to have the White House call off the military’s presence in Los Angeles.

“My message for the president has been consistent every day – stop the raids,” she said. “Stop the raids and that will help calm Los Angeles. Los Angeles was calm a week ago before the raids started.”