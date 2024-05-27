Another Metro employee was attacked while operating a bus in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

A woman, a possible transient, boarded the bus and got into a verbal altercation with the bus driver at around 9:45 a.m. on North Street Spring near Temple Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The passenger took the driver's prescription glasses while leaving scratches on her face, police said.

When the female suspect got off the bus, the driver chased the suspect and got into another physical altercation, according to the LAPD.

Although the driver was able to get her glasses back, they were already broken, police added.

In response to the latest attack on Metro operators, the transit agency said it is “angered” that its “essential” bus operator was attacked.

“Our employees deserve a safe workplace and our customers deserve a safe ride, and we are accelerating our work to prevent crime in our system,” Jose Ubaldo of LA Metro said.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene of the attack, the suspect had already taken off from the area.

No arrest was made as of Monday afternoon.

Officials with the LAPD and LA Metro asked anyone with information to come forward by calling the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477.