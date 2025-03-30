LA Metro breaks ground on San Fernando Valley bus line improvements

Los Angeles Metro celebrated the start of construction Friday morning on the new G (Orange) Line to the San Fernando Valley.

The $668 million project is the first significant improvement to the bus line in 20 years, according to a memo from the transportation agency.

The project is funded by 2016 voter-approved Measure M, a half-cent sales tax for transit expansion, traffic relief measures and to improve streets and sidewalks.

Among the improvements are an aerial bridge over Van Nuys Boulevard, two additional bridges over Vesper Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard, four-quadrant gates at 13 busy intersections between North Hollywood and Van Nuys and other safety features such as flashing lights, bells, raised medians and crosswalk gates for pedestrians and bicyclists.

A new transit signal system will also be implemented. Metro officials noted buses will have an extended signal phase, giving them the next green light in an intersection's phasing cycle.

Transit signal systems use technology to prioritize transit vehicles, like buses, at traffic lights.

The upgrades are expected to reduce travel times end to end by upwards of 12 minutes – a 30% increase according to city officials.

The upgrades are being made in part for the upcoming 2028 Olympic games. The San Fernando Valley is currently slated to host modern pentathlon, BMX, skateboarding, and 3x3 basketball.

Metro recommends the following detour routes during construction.