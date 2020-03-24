Two LA Metro Contractors Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Authority has reported two of its contractors working on construction projects have tested positive for COVID-19, but neither of the workers had any involvement with day-to-day operations of the Metro bus and rail systems.

Metro reported on Monday night that one case involves a field electrical subcontractor working on the Portal Widening and Turnback Facility project at the Red/Purple Line subway yards in downtown Los Angeles.

The worker had been experiencing flu-like symptoms and last visited the worksite on March 16, when the worker remained in a truck due to feeling ill. The worker was tested on Friday and results came back positive, Metro stated.

Three people who were reported as having close contact with this worker were identified and sent home. None of the three people in close contact have reported experiencing symptoms, and they have been asked to self-quarantine and remain away from the worksite through March 30 at the earliest.

The contractor's crews have returned to work with remedial actions taken, including holding meetings outdoors whenever possible to maintain social distancing and using a roll call instead of passing around a sign-in sheet.

The second case involved a document worker for Walsh Shea Corridor Constructors, the firm building the Crenshaw/LAX Line light rail project. The worker was stationed on the seventh floor of the office that Walsh Shea is using at 111 N. La Brea Ave. in Inglewood, where Metro said its employees are only on the first floor.

The worker fell ill on March 18 and was hospitalized on Saturday. All employees who also worked on the seventh floor of the office were notified and have since self-quarantined for 14 days, Metro officials said.

The seventh floor will be thoroughly cleaned before employees are allowed to return to work there, Metro stated.

Metro on Monday was directed to have its bus passengers use the backdoor for entries and exits to maintain distance from bus drivers, and crews have been sanitizing and cleaning their service lines.

Metro is asking people who need to venture out of their homes and use the service lines to: