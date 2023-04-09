LA Metro Making Updates to Three Rail Line Schedules

Changes to Metro's Blue, Expo and Gold line schedules will begin Sunday, which will result in the final trains of the night leaving earlier to accommodate testing on the new downtown Regional Connector.

The Regional Connector is a 1.9-mile twin tunnel under downtown Los Angeles that connects the A (Blue), E (Expo) and L (Gold) lines to allow passengers to travel to and through downtown with fewer transfers.

The new schedule times will remain the same once the connector opens, though some changes may be made based on feedback from the test operations.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Metro operates an owl bus service that runs overnight on select lines for customers who miss the last trains. The agency advised transit users to plan their trips using Google Maps, Apple Maps, the Transit app, Moovit or the trip planner on metro.net.

Beginning Sunday, the last train times every night of the week will depart sooner for the following lines:

-- Last Blue Line train departing Seventh St./Metro to Long Beach at 12:03 a.m.;

-- Last Blue Line train departing Long Beach to Seventh/Metro at 11:06 p.m.;

-- Last Expo Line train departing Seventh/Metro to Santa Monica at midnight;

-- Last Expo train departing Santa Monica to Seventh/Metro at 11:14 p.m.;

-- Last Gold Line train departing Union Station to Azusa at 12:14 a.m.;

-- Last Gold Line train departing Azusa to Union Station at 11:02 p.m.;

-- Last Gold Line train departing Pico/Aliso to Atlantic at 12:10 a.m.; and

-- Last Gold Line train departing Atlantic to Pico/Aliso at 11:37 p.m.

More information is available online at bit.ly/40RjUkc.