LA Metro, Metrolink Get More Than $1 Billion in COVID-19 Relief

Transit services in Los Angeles County will receive more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief money, officials said today.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced an $861.9 million grant to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and a $170.6 million grant to the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink).

The money is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020.

"This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation's public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them," Chao said.

The agencies will use the funds to support bus and rail operating expenses for continued transit operations throughout Los Angeles County, as well as preventive maintenance of vehicles and facilities during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Earlier this month, the CEO of the MTA joined 27 other transit agency leaders in calling on the federal government to provide $36 billion in nationwide support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While our expenses are going up, our revenue is falling," Metro CEO Phillip Washington said on July 14. "We appreciate the CARES Act funding, but we need more in order to keep our county and the city of Los Angeles moving. We have our work cut out for us and we need help from Congress."

Los Angeles Metro officials are anticipating a shortfall of up to $1.8 billion over the next two fiscal years due to the pandemic.