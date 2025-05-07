The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) Wednesday announced former San Francisco Police Chief William "Bill" Scott will be the first head of its in-house police force.

As the leader of the Transit Community Public Safety Department (TCPSD), Scott, who also previously served the Los Angeles Police Department for nearly 30 years, will be tasked with enhancing safety across its transit system plagued with violent incidents, including the sexual assault of a woman on a Metro bus last month.

While leading the San Francisco Police Department, Scott was applauded for helping reduce crime while bringing in advanced technologies to help officers monitor and respond to activities.

Metro officials hoped Scott’s experience leading one of the largest police departments will help the city prepare for high-profile events such as the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

Especially after Mayor Karen Bass announced last year the 2028 Olympics will be “no-car games,” with public transportation being the only way to access the venues, public safety on Metro buses and trains will be further underscored in the coming months.

The LA Metro Board of Directors unanimously voted last June to create its own police force amid an uptick in violent crimes reported across the transit system.

According a job ad previous posted by Metro, the new chief safety officer is expected to be paid between $222,000 and $335,000.