LA Metro Opens Vaccination Site Near Soto Station In Boyle Heights

By City News Service

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Wednesday opened a seventh public vaccination site, this one near Soto Station along the L (Gold) Line in Boyle Heights.

The site is located just south of the station, which is at 2330 E. First St., and will provide doses of the Pfizer vaccine from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. 

The vaccine is available to everyone 12 years old and over, but children need a parent or guardian present in order to be vaccinated. 

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is highly contagious, health officials warn, and its quick spread is concerning for unvaccinated individuals. Patrick Healy reports for NBC4 on July 6, 2021.

The site also provides free COVID-19 testing, and people do not need to show proof of insurance or citizenship. Walk-ups are permitted, but those who want to plan ahead can make an appointment at vaccine.fulgentgenetics.com. 

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at Metro's Union Station, the Crenshaw/105 Station in Hawthorne, the Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena, the Del Amo Station in Rancho Dominguez, the El Monte Station and at a Metro-owned property at 339 N. Fickett St. near Bus Line 70 in Boyle Heights.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

