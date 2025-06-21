LA Metro

LA Metro ridership down since start of immigration raids

The slump comes after 30 consecutive months of ridership increase, LA Metro said.

By Missael Soto

Ridership of the LA Metro has experienced a decline since the start of the immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles County.

LA Metro says they have observed a 10 to 15% decline since the operations began.

"Official ridership for the month will be finalized in the middle of July. Many factors influence ridership patterns, including people changing their daily routines and people who chose to work from home during protests," wrote LA Metro.

The transportation authority added that it has not been asked to coordinate with immigration enforcement and doesn't collect immigration status information from riders.

LA Metro has initiated a campaign to place "Know Your Rights" materials in its transit system.

“This Spring, Metro installed Know Your Rights digital and printed materials throughout its transit system. We have posted electronic ads at Los Angeles Union Station, the county’s largest transit hub, as well as distributed car cards on 2,100 buses and 450 rail cars," wrote Metro.

