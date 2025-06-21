LA Metro ridership down since start of immigration raids

Ridership of the LA Metro has experienced a decline since the start of the immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles County.

LA Metro says they have observed a 10 to 15% decline since the operations began.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Official ridership for the month will be finalized in the middle of July. Many factors influence ridership patterns, including people changing their daily routines and people who chose to work from home during protests," wrote LA Metro.

The transportation authority added that it has not been asked to coordinate with immigration enforcement and doesn't collect immigration status information from riders.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

LA Metro has initiated a campaign to place "Know Your Rights" materials in its transit system.

“This Spring, Metro installed Know Your Rights digital and printed materials throughout its transit system. We have posted electronic ads at Los Angeles Union Station, the county’s largest transit hub, as well as distributed car cards on 2,100 buses and 450 rail cars," wrote Metro.