LA Metro to partially restore bus services in Malibu and Santa Monica

Metro bus line 134 connecting Malibu to Santa Monica, which was shut down due to the January wildfires, will have service partially restored starting Friday.

Line 134 will serve stops on Pacific Coast Highway at the Malibu Pier, Cross Creek Road, Civic Center Way and Malibu Canyon Road between Malibu and Trancas Canyon, according to the agency.

Additionally, the route will serve stops in Santa Monica between the downtown Santa Monica E Line Station, and Ocean/Colorado avenues.

But the buses will service any bus stops on PCH through the 10-mile work zone between PCH/Temescal Canyon Road and PCH/Rambla Vista, near Carbon Beach Terrace checkpoint.

There will be no service to bus stops located within the work zone, nor will courtesy stops be available.

LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who represents the Malibu and Pacific Palisades areas, described it as a “crucial step” toward supporting residents and commuters who depend on this bus route.

“We are doing everything we can to safely serve this critical need; however, this is not yet operations as usual,'' Horvath said in a statement.

“We are committed to restoring essential connectivity and getting back to normal service as quickly as recovery conditions allow.”

As local and federal agencies work to restore Pacific Coast Highway, delays are expected due to traffic still being restricted to one lane of travel in each direction, with a 25 mph speed limit in the work zone.

Schedules will be reviewed and may be adjusted at a future date based on experience, according to county officials.

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart said in a statement the modified service “strikes a careful balance of safety and ensuring residents, workers and business patrons have a safe and reliable way to travel through the area.”

County and city officials closed PCH as a result of January's wildfires. Following recent heavy rains, workers were continuing to restore the stretch of road from fire debris and mudslides.

“January's wildfires devastated the L.A. area and disrupted the connectivity of communities in and around the fire zones, which makes this partial restoration of service an important part of the recovery,'' Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said in a statement.

LA County Supervisor and Metro Board Chair Janice Hahn added, “It is important that as we recover from these fires that we get this service back up and running as soon as possible for our riders that need it.”