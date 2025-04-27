LA Metro to roll out concealed weapon screening in Norwalk

As part of continuing efforts to ramp up safety, LA Metro will begin screening passengers for concealed weapons at the C-Line's Norwalk station Monday, and will assess the technology for the next year across key stations to see if they can be an effective tool, officials said Sunday.

Metro buses and trains have been plagued by increased violence in recent years, leading officials to take a series of steps to protect passengers and Metro employees. Those efforts have included environmental improvements, installation of modern fare gates, increased uniformed presence and care-based strategies.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn will be joined by Metro Board First Vice Chair and Whittier City Councilman Fernando Dutra and Robert Gummer, deputy chief of safety, security and law enforcement for LA Metro, at the station at 12901 Hoxie Ave.

They will observe as Metro riders pass through weapons detection screening prior to boarding trains.