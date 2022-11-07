LA Metro Will Offer Free Rides on Election Day

The Los Angeles Metro will be offering free rides on buses, trains, and bike share from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Election Day to ensure people have transportation to go cast their vote.

To encourage voter turnout and emphasize the importance of utilizing voting rights, the LA Metro is making it easy for the public to find their way to polling locations.

The bike sharing option is also available as thirty-minute rides will be free with the promo code, 110822.

Metro Bike Share has also launched a website to check for the closest polling locations, which is available here.

According to the Metro website, voters can drop their ballots off at any of the following stations:

Union Station (East Portal)

El Monte Bus Station J Line, many local bus lines (plaza area)

Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines (park and ride area)

Harbor Gateway Transit Center J Line, many other local lines (transit plaza area)

Hollywood/Western Station B (Red) Line, (mezzanine area)

North Hollywood Station B (Red) Line, (plaza area outside portal)

Norwalk Station C Line, (plaza area)

Wilshire/Vermont Station B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines, (courtyard area)

For more information regarding free election day rides and more, click here.