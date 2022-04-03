Driver Found in Dead Car Crash Wreckage in La Mirada Had Been Shot

A driver who was shot in La Mirada Sunday crashed his car and died at the scene.

The crash happened in the 13610 block of Valley View Avenue, north of Rosecrans Avenue, around 12:20 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Raquel Utley reported.

Firefighters pulled the man from his wreckage after deputies thought he had died in the crash, Utley said. However, a coroner's investigation revealed the man had a gunshot wound to the chest.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.