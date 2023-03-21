LA Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits Offer Free Admission for LAUSD Students

Two of Los Angeles' great institutions of learning are offering free admission for LAUSD students.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in Exposition Park and La Brea Tar Pits in Hancock Park announced earlier this week that LAUSD students and chaperones can take advantage of free admission during the three-day strike, beginning Tuesday. Free admission tickets are only available at the museums' ticket counters.

Free general admission does not include the Butterfly Pavilion and Dinosaur Encounters at NHM. Ice Age Encounters and screening of 'Titans of the Ice Age 3D' require an additional ticket for purchase at the La Brea Tar Pits.

The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens will also offer free admission for currently enrolled K-12 students.

The district announced Monday afternoon that schools in the nation's second-largest school district will close Tuesday due to the planned strike. Workers joined picket lines in the rain Tuesday morning.