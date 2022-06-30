LA Neighborhoods Fed Up With Trucks Pass Emergency Law Banning Truck Traffic in Residential Areas

The city of LA is taking steps to cut down on the number of trucks that cut through and operate in residential neighborhoods near the port of LA.

The Los Angeles City council passed an emergency law yesterday to temporarily ban new trucking operations in some neighborhoods near the port of LA in Wilmington and Harbor City after residents complained trucking companies are idling in the street, creating traffic and noise and air quality problems.

The ordinance will be in effect for 45 days, and after that, must be renewed.

The city is also going after trucking companies that are operating without permits in residential areas.

On June 17, an intense big rig fire caught on camera further demonstrated the issue.

A semi parked in a vacant parking lot caught fire and neighbors had to be evacuated. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but the city tells NBCLA the trucking company did not have a permit to operate there. The company has since left.

In 2021, NBCLA also covered how residents have been complaining about trucks in their neighborhoods due to back up at the ports.

“My office has been working with community stakeholders and the Planning Department since 2018 to create a new community plan that will provide stronger protections for residential zones that are near heavy industrial areas,” said Councilmember Buscaino, who is spearheading the new law. “However, this plan is one year away from implementation and the crisis at the port has driven operators to expand or establish businesses in these zones. Operators need to know that they can no longer take advantage of our communities and this legislation will prevent that until the new community plan and zoning is in place.”

NBCLA has reached out to the Port of LA for comment.

"Trucking companies have been moving onto our neighborhood streets. This has greatly impacted our residential neighborhood as far as traffic, noise, health, and welfare, and most importantly our kids are not able to play or ride their bikes safely because of the situation. As residents, we greatly appreciate any help we can get to stop this current truck situation," John Salas, a Wilmington resident and longshoreman, said in a statement from Buscaino's office.