An Los Angeles organization that made its mark guiding and empowering young women is now stepping daintily into a new era.

The LadyLike Foundation, a nonprofit that has been inspiring girls for nearly two decades, has a new home on an iconic South LA street, offering a safe space for girls from underserved backgrounds.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The next time you’re cruising Crenshaw, look out for its newest landmark with a pop of pink.

The historic corridor may not be the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of a contemporary finishing school for young women, but its founder Leah Pump said there’s nowhere else she’d rather make the flagship location of the LadyLike Foundation.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“This is my community these are the people who raised me and loved on me. This is an amazing place to be,” said Pump.

Through those newly opened doors, the LadyLike Foundation is now welcoming hundreds of middle and high school-aged girls, teaching everything from life skills to college prep.

The facilities include a dance, modeling, and music room study lounge, tutoring room, podcast room and instructional kitchen.

Pump, a former elementary school teacher and principal, said her program is fun, inspirational, but also structured. Focusing on young women from underserved communities, there are no costs to participate, and no one is turned away.

The girls work on everything from diction, STEM to table manners.

Their accomplishments will all be on display May 31 at their annual Women in Excellence luncheon, a scholarship fundraiser, providing an opportunity for young women to shine and network.

Pump said hopes the girls' biggest takeaway is a expanded perspective of what’s possible.

“When you see different, you want different, you do the work to have different.”