LA, OC health officials warn of measles case confirmed in infant traveler

Public health officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties are warning the public of a confirmed measles case that’s been detected in both regions.

The person sickened with the disease is described as an infant who traveled to Los Angeles International Airport to return home to Orange County, according to public health agencies representing both counties. The affected traveler arrived at LAX on Feb. 19 on Korean Air flight KAL11/KE11.

Anyone who was at Terminal B of the airport that day from 1 to 4 p.m. may be at risk of contracting the disease due to exposure from the patient. Passengers who were exposed on the flight will be notified by public health officials.

“Exposed individuals should confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles,” the Los Angeles Department of Public Health said in a statement. “If they have not had measles in the past and have not yet obtained the measles vaccine, they are at risk of contracting measles if they have been exposed.”

Those who are not immunized against measles run the risk of developing the disease 7 to 21 days after exposure and should monitor for symptoms. Anyone who was exposed but is symptom-free through March 11 are no longer considered to be at risk.

Measles is a respiratory illness that can be spread through the air when an infected person speaks, breathes, sneezes or coughs. Symptoms of the disease include:

Fever higher than 101 degrees Fahrenheit

Runny nose

Cough

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3 to 5 days after other signs of illness. This type of rash typically begins in the face before it spreads to the rest of the body.

