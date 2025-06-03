The man accused of killing a man and a police officer in Baldwin Park was charged Tuesday with two counts of first degree murder with special circumstances.

Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, 22, also faces two counts of attempted murder and a charge for the illegal possession of an assault weapon, according to LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Hochman said Medina-Berumen alleged used a semi-automatic 223-caliber "assault pistol"' to murder a man named Darius Wong and to kill Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros, who was shot after he arrived at the scene to assist other officers.

"Riveros put the safety of his community ahead of his own and ran into the bullets," Hochman said of Riveros' actions. "And in doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice."

Officer Riveros was struck in the head by a bullet and died at a hospital.

A second Baldwin Park officer, Anthony Pimentel, was injured by glass shattering from a bullet impact.

He was treated at a hospital Sunday and appeared at a news conference Tuesday with Hochman, Sheriff Robert Luna, and Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez.

According to neighbors, minutes before Riveros arrived, Medina-Berumen shot and killed a man with whom he argued about a parking space, although investigators said they had not yet confirmed the neighbors' account.

The LA County Medical Examiner identified that man Monday as Darius Wong. His family said the 43-year-old was visiting relatives for a housewarming party when he was shot.

Medina-Berumen was also wounded during a gunfight with officers and was being held in lieu of $4-million bail at a hospital while he recovers.

It was not clear when he would make an initial appearance in court.

Sheriff Luna said an "AR-15 style" weapon and two high capacity magazines were found near Medina-Berumen, and authorities said more than 40 rounds had been fired from the weapon during the incident.

"Sam was a dedicated officer who represented our department with dignity and honor," said Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez at a news conference Tuesday at the Hall of Justice in Downtown LA. "He was part of our family, and It’s hard to express what a tremendous loss this is our department and Baldwin park.

Court and jail records showed no arrests or prosecutions of anyone with Medina-Berumen's name, and several law enforcement sources told NBC LA they didn't find records of any recent interactions.